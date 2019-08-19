One hears a lot about the Second Amendment and the “necessity” to keep arms to protect against the overzealous control of government. Really?
If you want to see an overzealous government look to China. Now what would be the effect if those people had hunting guns, semi-automatic weapons, pistols, high-capacity magazines and all of that found in the hands of the American public today?
The government would get armored vehicles, fully automatic weapons, maybe an RPG or two. Oh! They already have that!
But that couldn’t happen here because we have the Second Amendment, or, could it?
Instead, we have individuals who feel so driven in their convictions that they are willing to die and kill others because of their beliefs, misguided though they may be. We need to reduce the intensity of those convictions.
But, in the meantime, we need to reduce the lethality of the means by which those people display their beliefs.
It is my opinion, and apparently, that of the majority, that “Life, Liberty & The Pursuit of Happiness” trumps (no pun intended) the right of an individual to carry a weapon of mass killing.
It’s obvious we don’t deserve it.
Paul Herger
High Point