I would like to respond to Jade Osborne’s latest hateful diatribe toward Republicans (Sept. 26) by asking her not to feel sorry for them, but to redirect her sorrow towards the approximately 600,000 babies that are murdered in the womb every year with celebratory support from her and her brethren.
Charlie Lohr
Greensboro
