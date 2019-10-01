Anti-abortion rally (copy)

Ed Carver, holding his son, protests outside a Planned Parenthood health center in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles in February 2017. Several dozen protesters gathered in California's San Fernando Valley demanding the organization be stripped of its federal funding. 

 The Associated Press

I would like to respond to Jade Osborne’s latest hateful diatribe toward Republicans (Sept. 26) by asking her not to feel sorry for them, but to redirect her sorrow towards the approximately 600,000 babies that are murdered in the womb every year with celebratory support from her and her brethren.

Charlie Lohr

Greensboro

