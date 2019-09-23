Redistricting
Associated Press

“One person, one vote” doesn’t apply in North Carolina. The system is rigged!

It’s no wonder people don’t bother to vote. .But that’s what the legislative majority wants, right?

They close polling places, limit early voting, purge people from the rolls, unnecessarily raise the bar for voter registration ... and then there’s gerrymandering.

After having sat in the redistricting committee rooms and also having watched and listened to live streaming when I couldn’t attend, I’ve come to the conclusion that no legislator, Democrat or Republican, should ever have any role in drawing districts.

That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.

In short, the only way that faith can be restored in election integrity in North Carolina, is to have a totally independent special master draw districts.

This special master should have no ties, no knowledge of voter’s political affiliation, or how they vote, and no political animus.

Amee Stewart

Pittsboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments