“One person, one vote” doesn’t apply in North Carolina. The system is rigged!
It’s no wonder people don’t bother to vote. .But that’s what the legislative majority wants, right?
They close polling places, limit early voting, purge people from the rolls, unnecessarily raise the bar for voter registration ... and then there’s gerrymandering.
After having sat in the redistricting committee rooms and also having watched and listened to live streaming when I couldn’t attend, I’ve come to the conclusion that no legislator, Democrat or Republican, should ever have any role in drawing districts.
That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.
In short, the only way that faith can be restored in election integrity in North Carolina, is to have a totally independent special master draw districts.
This special master should have no ties, no knowledge of voter’s political affiliation, or how they vote, and no political animus.
Amee Stewart
Pittsboro
