The incorrect version of the following letter was published Monday; the correct version is reprinted in its entirety:
Demonizing the police is dangerous. Nothing positive can come from that; in fact it will only make matters worse.
Recent events have raised this question to prominence in the public square. Are Black lives in danger due to “systemic racism” in American policing?
Numbers from recent years suggest that the answer to that question is “no.” Records kept by The Washington Post show that nine unarmed Black people were shot dead by cops in 2019 (most justified); 19 unarmed white people shared the same fate. These numbers confirm that Black lives aren’t in danger due to systemic police racism. Nine incidents don’t demonstrate a systemic problem.
Despite these facts some call for abolishing the police or, if you will, defunding the police. What does this nonsensical notion mean?
If you defund police, they cannot perform their core function to prevent and solve crime. The defund movement has cachet for the moment and is closely allied with the other radical movement taking place right now, i.e., the abandonment of the rule of law and the destruction of civic life.
We need to ask ourselves this: When the police lose it, who’s going to win it ?
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.