Church and community members, including Matt Pacholczyk (left) and his wife, Faith Pacholczyk, stand outside West Freeway Church of Christ for a candlelight vigil on Monday in White Settlement, Texas. A gunman shot and killed two people before an armed security officer returned fire, killing him during a service at the church on Sunday.

On Dec. 31 in White Settlement, Texas, a gunman in a church opened fire, killing two worshipers, but he was brought down immediately by a single shot from Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor and a member of the church’s security team. Fortunately, Texas allows licensed handgun holders to carry weapons in churches. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said it all: “Authorities can’t prevent mental illness from occurring, and we can’t prevent every crazy person from pulling a gun. But we can be prepared, like this church was.”

The same day at the private home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah in Monsey, N.Y., a man with a machete attacked his guests, injuring five. It’s not just guns.

What if someone opened fire in your church or school? Or started swinging a machete? While “no weapons allowed” is a nice idea, it is incredibly naïve. For a crazy person, such a sign means open season on whomever is inside. Think about it. Better yet, act on it.

Walter J. Sperko

Greensboro

