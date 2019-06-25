The Washington Post article in the N&R (June 24) alleges that “research” has found that smartphone use is a likely cause of growths on young people skulls as a result of constant head tilting. It provides an interesting theory about the hazards of young people too much involved with mobile devices but truly lacks credence or scientific proof.
There is no accepted body of scientific evidence nor any convincing forensic nor archeological evidence for such common bony growths on the skull (exostoses) likely due to teen’s excessive prolonged head tilting. It would appear that this article fits under the category of “fake news.” There’s a more accurate analysis for your readers’ edification from an article in Forbes (https://tinyurl.com/y633kxdc).
Ray Sullivan, M.D.
Greensboro