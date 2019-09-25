My grandfather joked about “baby-kissing” politicians.
These were politicos who worked the crowd at community events, handed out awards at high schools, never missed a Rotary Club meeting, and, yes, kissed your baby — but who were primarily concerned with building their careers by courting favor within their party or with the opposing party, if it was in power, and who voted in ways that protected their status whether or not they served the needs of their constituents.
In difficult times, the party controlling the legislature would occasionally hand these cooperative opportunists bones to throw to their communities: locally focused bits of legislation or small appropriations for things like park benches.
These one-time benevolences cost less than proper funding for schools or infrastructure, avoided adjusting taxes to benefit working people, and were less upsetting to big business than raising the minimum wage, but they could deceive people into feeling protected by their elected officials.
This was good-old-boy politics.
Today, fortunately, we can check legislators’ voting records on websites like “votesmart.org” to see which politicians work consistently for our long-term interests. Those who don’t, in either party, are manipulative “baby kissers” who cannot be trusted.
Their smiles and promises only conceal their lies.
David Hammond
Greensboro
