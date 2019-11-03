I have read the Mueller report in its entirety. I was angry but also incredibly saddened to realize that my fellow citizens allowed their worst fears to overcome their sense of right.
They elected a craven, deceitful cretin to the highest office of the land. The report lays out the facts like nails in a coffin; it contains example after example of deceit, arrogance, weakness, bullying and moral cowardice — ample evidence of an enemy power obstructing our electoral process with impunity and a candidate (our president) lapping like a dog beside them.
Now we have a phalanx of patriotic Americans who witnessed the president openly and arrogantly trading our tax dollars for dirt on his political opponents.
Thank God that their sense of morality and fairness far outstrips that of this president.
Some say that our country will be hurt by initiating impeachment proceedings. I say we can only regain our national moral compass by exercising that most important constitutional precept: No man is above the law.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So, is it safe to assume that you voted for HRC? By the way, you shouldn’t internalize your hatred and repress saying what you really think about our President. Just let it out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.