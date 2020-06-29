When Jeri Rowe left the News & Record several years ago, I was so disappointed. Every once in a while he does a few special articles. His recent stories on Guilford County graduates have been so inspiring.
I especially loved the stories on Elizabeth, Shianne and Jose. Thank you, Jeri, for capturing these amazing young people and sharing their stories with us.
Julia Saguier
Greensboro
