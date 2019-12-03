Sunday’s News & Record (Dec. 1) carried an Associated Press article, “Schools teach refugee children skills to succeed,” which noted that Greensboro has one such school. It’s the Doris Henderson Newcomers School, which helps refugee children learn some English and adapt to North Carolina classroom routines. Greensboro being a refugee resettlement city, the Newcomers School provides an invaluable service to these new members of our community.
Yet, in a N&R article several days ago describing the Guilford County Schools plan for the next several years, the Newcomers School was listed as one of the schools slated for closing. Is this accurate? If so, is another school designated to take over this function? If not, why not?
Lynn Allison
Greensboro
Editor’s note: Under the proposed facilities plan, the Newcomers School would move into the building that currently houses the Academy at Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.