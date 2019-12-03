Immigrant students learn dance (copy)

Newcomers School students Mariame Diaw shares a secret with Anny Ksamposy during a dance lesson at Newcomers School in 2017.

 Photos by H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

Sunday’s News & Record (Dec. 1) carried an Associated Press article, “Schools teach refugee children skills to succeed,” which noted that Greensboro has one such school. It’s the Doris Henderson Newcomers School, which helps refugee children learn some English and adapt to North Carolina classroom routines. Greensboro being a refugee resettlement city, the Newcomers School provides an invaluable service to these new members of our community.

Yet, in a N&R article several days ago describing the Guilford County Schools plan for the next several years, the Newcomers School was listed as one of the schools slated for closing. Is this accurate? If so, is another school designated to take over this function? If not, why not?

Lynn Allison

Greensboro

Editor’s note: Under the proposed facilities plan, the Newcomers School would move into the building that currently houses the Academy at Smith.

