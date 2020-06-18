So now we have a fourth nation on the North American continent.
All please welcome the new nation of CHOP (short for Capitol Hill Organized Protest).
Formerly known as the downtown area of Seattle, it was, until recently, part of the USA.
Wait a minute. Didn’t some guys try this back in 1861, and didn’t we fight a war that cost more than 600,000 American lives to establish that you can’t do this?
Of course, some guys had the same idea back in 1776, and they had better luck, so maybe you can.
Maybe the founding fathers of CHOP (previously named CHAZ, or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) have come to realize the same truth I have come to realize.
It is not about being righteous. It is about being stronger than your opponent.
If you can win the battle, then you get to write the history books.
Then, of course, you get to be the good guy.
The scary truth is this radical mob really controls something more valuable that a few blocks of downtown Seattle. They control the Democratic Party. The mob is plotting the ideological course for the Democrats, and Joe Biden will be their little puppet.
I doubt they will have much difficulty keeping poor old Uncle Joe under control.
Michael Chandler
Greensboro
