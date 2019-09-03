Art of Dancing in the Rain

I am appalled at the two-star rating that the News & Record gave to the movie “The Art of Racing in the Rain.” This is one of the most wholesome movies to hit theaters in a long time and has so much to say about our journey in life.

You will be missing the boat if you don’t see it!

Marilyn Gideon

Greensboro

