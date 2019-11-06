Have you seen the video of a white police officer “manhandling’’ an 11-year-old black girl?
The New Mexico officer, Zachary Christenson, pushed the girl into a wall and forced her to the ground. What terrible crime did this “perpetrator’’ commit? She took too much milk, and threw one to the ground.
The girl has a concussion. The police officer was placed on administrative leave, which is the same thing as a paid vacation. The officer did the right thing by resigning, but the police chief did the wrong thing by not firing him.
Police shouldn’t manhandle girls who haven’t broken major laws. Why wasn’t he fired?
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.