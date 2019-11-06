Have you seen the video of a white police officer “manhandling’’ an 11-year-old black girl?

The New Mexico officer, Zachary Christenson, pushed the girl into a wall and forced her to the ground. What terrible crime did this “perpetrator’’ commit? She took too much milk, and threw one to the ground.

The girl has a concussion. The police officer was placed on administrative leave, which is the same thing as a paid vacation. The officer did the right thing by resigning, but the police chief did the wrong thing by not firing him.

Police shouldn’t manhandle girls who haven’t broken major laws. Why wasn’t he fired?

Chuck Mann

Greensboro

