The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency just finalized a rule that leaves North Carolina’s waterways, like the Cape Fear River, more vulnerable to pollution and degradation and puts our drinking water at risk. The move strips federal protection away from thousands of North Carolina wetlands and streams — an unprecedented weakening of the Clean Water Act.
We’ve made such progress in cleaning up and protecting our waters; but all that progress will be at risk if nearby streams and wetlands become degraded and polluted. This “Dirty Water Rule” removes Clean Water Act protections for many streams that help provide drinking water to North Carolinians and millions of Americans across the country.
The Dirty Water Rule defies common sense, sound science and 50 years of bipartisan support for clean water. This is just plain wrong. Clean water is vital for our health, our way of life and for nature itself.
We cannot rest until protections for North Carolina’s waterways are restored.
Krista Early
Raleigh
