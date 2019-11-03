As a parent and educator, I support the proposed new school disciplinary policy related to short-term suspensions in Guilford County Schools.
I read the new proposal and this policy will allow parents and the students to have a voice (appeal process) in short-term suspensions just as it is given for long-term suspensions. If the student is considered a danger or too disruptive, he or she will not be permitted to attend class while the appeal is in place. If the student/parent wins the appeal, the disciplinary action will not become part of the student’s permanent record, which could have a negative impact on college or military admission.
My mother used to say, “I will stand up for you, if you’re right and deal with you, if you’re wrong” (I’m paraphrasing). I have the same philosophy with my own children, but it means nothing if there is no procedure in place for me to “stand up” for them.
To me, arguing that students and parents having a procedure spelled out takes power away from teachers and principals would be the same as saying having due process in our courts takes away power from district attorneys and judges. It’s just plain ludicrous.
Catherine Netter
Greensboro
I read Oct. 24 front-page article and was horrified that my congressman, Mark Walker of Greensboro, joined the group disrupting the inquiry into a whistleblower assertion of potential wrong doing by the administration. Horrified, because I expected Mr. Walker, a man of God, who ran his campaign claiming he supported “people over politics,” would demonstrate mature, measured leadership and allow an investigation of allegations to proceed unhindered by politics to determine whether the claims have merit. As a pastor, is this how he would ask his congregation to behave?
The country is in a partisan war. Mr. Walker should be in favor of finding out the facts, through a deliberative process rather than jumping into the partisan battle. He should be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Facts are stubborn things and the truth will emerge through hard committee work.
Website language and campaign rhetoric matter, but rather than judge someone by his words, watch his actions. I intend to vote for those candidates who will speak and act reasonably, demonstrating leadership by following our Constitution. I’m horrified by Mr. Walker’s actions and disappointed. I expected more.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Impeachment inquiry should me more open
Thanks for running Lisa Benson’s cartoon (Oct. 30) showing the media rolling the “impeachment” boulder up the hill. Unlike Sisyphus, the mythical shrewd and greedy Greek king of Corinth, who never was able to get the heavy stone to the top of the hill, the media may get it done due to its support of the completely closed process sanctioned by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and carried out by her minion, Adam Schiff.
These two have ignored the most recent impeachment inquiries which were headed by Rep Peter Rodino (D-N.J.) and Rep. Harry Hyde (R-Ill.) who started formal impeachment proceedings against Presidents Nixon and Clinton, respectively. In both cases the full House was called to vote to begin an impeachment inquiry. In each case the opposing majority leader allowed the process to be open to all 435 representatives.
That void doesn’t seem to bother many of your recent letter writers, who instead of calling out this historic disparity, instead whined about the few GOP Reps who dared to protest the closed “inquiry.”
If it is eventually successful in the House, the impeachment will die in the Senate and the shameful beginnings of this circus could lead to the return the House majority to the GOP.
Russ Cummings
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.