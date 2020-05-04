Regarding the fiasco that Bill McBee wrote about (letter, “Nothing has changed: Developers still win,” April 26): I have been waiting for a letter such as his concerning a neighborhood’s failed attempts to save a parcel of land from development — despite more than 300 people opposing the City Council’s decision in favor of the developer.
My question is this: Since when can you trust a viper, a nest of hornets or a politician? All three will turn on you like a rabid dog, just as the City Council and Councilman Justin Outling did. Developers are never in business to preserve land, but to chop down, bulldoze and build, all with the support of politicians.
As for the future, if any neighborhood has a parcel of land adjoining or inside your neighborhood that the majority of the people want to preserve for future generations, you need to come together as a unified association and purchase the property. You would have just as much right to buy the land as a developer.
Once a developer gets it, you have lost it forever.
Those in society who are proactive are the winners; those who are not are the losers.
Keith Davis
Reidsville
