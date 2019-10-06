I don’t understand how, day after day, people are contaminating recycling bins with trash, when there are signs everywhere and marked cans provided specifically for recycling. Every single bin I look at is contaminated, as it is every time I go somewhere.
In the specially marked bins, there are constantly paper bags, plastic bags, cardboard and even a waxed milk carton, even though that they are clearly marked “no paper bags, plastic bags or cardboard.” In the plastics bin, there are hundreds of items that aren’t recyclable, like hard plastic, food trash, Styrofoam, etc. I am not sure I want to continue recycling because I feel that almost nobody else does, if the bin is already mixed it will just end up at the landfill because the workers at the recycling plant are not going to sort it.
So I urge you to take the time to recycle properly.
Adam Wammock
Pleasant Garden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.