Having recently returned from NCCJ’s Anytown, I was excited to see N&R’s June 24 announcement of the 2019 Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award honorees. To a smaller degree, allow me to take a moment to personally honor NCCJ and Anytown staff and students for an intensely impactful week of unpacking, assessing and planning action in regard to issues of equity and student empowerment.
Awakenings can only truly be experienced, rather than explained, but suffice it to say NCCJ is putting movement behind its mission, opening minds and conversations to the perspectives and understanding that our local and global communities are so desperately in need of. We are most fortunate to have NCCJ in our midst.
Thomas Ehlers
Greensboro