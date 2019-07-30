Anytown alums (copy)

Anytown alums Jasmine Dulin, Kelly Dawson and Marissa Milstein in 2017. The program provides leadership training for high school students, with a focus on diversity and understanding. “It’s a huge gift to the future,” Milstein says.

 Courtesy Kelly Dassow Dawson

Having recently returned from NCCJ’s Anytown, I was excited to see N&R’s June 24 announcement of the 2019 Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award honorees. To a smaller degree, allow me to take a moment to personally honor NCCJ and Anytown staff and students for an intensely impactful week of unpacking, assessing and planning action in regard to issues of equity and student empowerment.

Awakenings can only truly be experienced, rather than explained, but suffice it to say NCCJ is putting movement behind its mission, opening minds and conversations to the perspectives and understanding that our local and global communities are so desperately in need of. We are most fortunate to have NCCJ in our midst.

Thomas Ehlers

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.