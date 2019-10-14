I would like for the NBA to stand up to the Chinese dictatorship, but it appears to be backing down.
No dictatorship has the right to tell any American how to define freedom of expression. When will this Chinese appeasement end?
The federal government, both political parties and Hollywood all have refused to stand up to Communist China. America turned its back on the country of Tibet. It is now the Tibetan region of China.
Now America is turning its back on Hong Kong. Taiwan is next.
We Americans need to oppose, not appease, all dictatorships.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
