 Paul White

Hmmm, no honeybees are flying around their hive on this warm day. Upon inspection, the colony froze in a small cluster covering their amber queen, leaving behind ample honey stores and pollen “bee bread.” I suspect our recent sudden cold snap led to their demise.

Yes, multifactorial challenges include varroa mites, neonicotinoid pesticides, a monocrop diet and climate change. On this 69-degree late December day, I see iris green leaves pushing above ground. My dogs are shedding their coats early. Outside plants and animals are demonstrating climate change.

What if we chose to live without climate control for 24 hours and joined them in experiencing wide swings in temperature and forceful rain episodes?

Perhaps then we would directly feel the effects of invisible greenhouse-gas emissions and see the need to put a price on our carbon-emission waste products?

Citizens’ Climate Lobby has worked with 3,500 climate scientists and economists to develop HR 763 — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019-2020 — as a bipartisan solution to drive down our carbon pollution.

HR 763 is revenue-neutral, effective and good for people and the economy.

Look it up. Let’s do something about climate change. Call your member of Congress to support HR 763.

Minta Phillips, M.D.

Julian

