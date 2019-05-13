As a nation, we surely rank at or near the top of any list when it comes to people killed by guns outside of an actual war. Why is this?
I confess that I have no answers. Could the fact that we without a doubt have a statistical edge when it comes to guns per capita be the key?
I would suspect that contributes to our situation. Are we, as a nation, more violent than other countries? I have no idea. Does uncontrolled anger combined with universal access to guns contribute? Without a doubt.
After each incident, we agonize over lack of gun control.
Unfortunately, we are greatly limited as to what any additional gun control can do at this point.
We already have millions of guns and they certainly aren’t going away regardless of any more legislation.
After each violent incident at a school, we are inundated with proposals to give teachers guns. Does anyone really believe this will make a dent in our problem?
I personally view this suggestion as an exercise in futility. More guns, in anyone’s hands, will not solve the problem.
Unless we somehow come to understand why individuals feel compelled to take out their anger indiscriminately, we will live with this problem.
Loren “Pat” Spaulding
Greensboro