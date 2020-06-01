What happened with the death of George Floyd may appear to be just another tragic death of a black man at the hands of police.
If our blind eyes, however, cannot read our history, we run the risk of a second pandemic. We invite chaos.
However, with eyes that see we might look to Germany, where a subsequent generation called the country to confess and repent the sin of the Holocaust.
We need a national confession involving all three branches of our government together with all our people to make amends for the centuries of oppression. People of color have been enslaved, exterminated, robbed of their homelands, driven onto reservations, and confined to lives of poverty and hopelessness in American ghettos.
This was not a limited era as in Nazi Germany. Our sin began before we were even a nation, continuing even after the promise of justice, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Over time our sin became normalized, blinding us to it, enabling us to justify it with all manner of rationalizations.
National repentance cannot be delayed. Like a lightning strike in a dry forest driven by unprecedented societal winds, we face a day of reckoning. Let’s reckon together.
Russell W. Ingersoll
Greensboro
