National Guard soldiers adjust a shade tarp over portable toilets adjacent to a building used for the detention of unaccompanied children in Border Patrol custody in Clint, Texas, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Migrant children being housed at the Border Patrol facility near El Paso appeared mostly clean and were being watched by hallway monitors on Wednesday, less than a week since they reported living there in squalid conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitation. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

 The Associated Press

If you ask an 11th-grader in North Carolina about the more shameful acts of the U.S. government, he or she will tell you about the betrayal of Native Americans, slavery and the internment of Japanese citizens during World War II.

How will 11th-graders answer that same question 10 years from now? Will there be an even more shameful history of having imprisoned babies and children, torn from their parents, and housed in conditions we don’t allow our worst convicted citizens? Why should it take a generation to see and redress such clear abuses?

Google “immigrant children detained” and read from your news source of choice and then ask yourself if you’re willing to allow our government to do this in your name.

With three clicks you can tell your members of Congress that you want them to come up with a humane solution and do what it takes to end this shameful abuse.

Your calls and emails and texts and tweets carry weight. Elected officials pay attention. This is the time for you to stand with those who have no voice and now, have no parents to protect them.

Martha Tilyard

Greensboro

