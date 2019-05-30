On the front page of the News & Record: “Victim’s family calls for justice. Fred Douglas Hawkins III of Greensboro died Tuesday after being shot last Saturday at a party in Winston-Salem” (May 25).
On page A6 of the same edition , “10 people shot at holiday party in Va.”
On a day of remembrance for armed services members who died while in service to their country, why do we as a nation accept gun violence outside of combat?
We encounter it at parties that are celebrations until they become a time of death.
We encounter it where we gather for worship, in places that are meant to be a refuge.
We encounter it in schools, where we gather for education.
All of these places are meant to be, also, places of community and relationship.
Where individual liberties cross paths with community ... how do we, as children of God, live in that intersection?
Beth Woodard
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.