The congressional legislation of 1911 that authorized construction of a monument to Nathanael Greene on the field at Guilford Court House stipulated that the monument be dedicated to him “and the officers and men of the Continental Army who participated in this battle.” For a brief time, consideration was even given to engraving on the monument the names of all the Continental soldiers Greene led, but the practicalities of identifying every last one of them were too great.
They are, however, worth remembering, particularly in a time when deciding which stories we should commemorate is so problematic. Consider, for example, the newly raised Continental units from Virginia who fought in the battle. A large percentage of them were Black, many, but not all, free people of color who were described as farmers, blacksmiths, sailors and carpenters. Imagine the dynamics surrounding Black sergeant Isaac Brown, who must have given orders to white privates and corporals.
We wrong the past and its complexities when we insist on stories that are simple and soothing, no matter what they are.
Max Carter’s recent opinion piece (July 5) about the monument was reasoned and dispassionate; unfortunately, the outsized and cartoonish illustration by Tim Rickard that accompanied was not.
Scott Culclasure
Greensboro
