People have lost jobs, businesses are closing for good; people have little to no money; groceries are hard to find; you can’t get a haircut or go to a spa. We’ve got to stay at home and, when we do go out, we have to stay 6 feet apart.
But we can have a NASCAR race! Watching millionaires drive around all day is not what we need. They will be social distancing in their luxury motor homes at the race tracks, while we have to stay in our homes.
If the television networks have so much money to give away, give it to people who are having a hard time making ends meet.
These millionaires and NASCAR will survive, but it is looking less likely that many of us will.
Our governor needs to put the people of this state before millionaires.
George McSherry
Graham
