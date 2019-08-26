In 2009, I was proud to sponsor the N.C. Racial Justice Act in 2009, which allowed people facing the death penalty to present evidence of racial bias in court. Evidence shared under this legislation included a prosecutor referring to a defendant as “a big black bull,” and, during jury selection at an African American man’s trial, two white potential jurors suggesting that he should have been lynched, yet still being allowed to remain in the jury pool.
A study showed that qualified African American jurors were routinely stricken at far higher rates than white jurors, denying African American citizens the fundamental right to serve and defendants the right to a jury of their peers. Unfortunately, in 2013, the N.C. legislature repealed the RJA. We must not execute people based on race. Other states have repealed the death penalty in part because of racial bias.
There is still a chance that the RJA can provide some protection. The state Supreme Court is now deciding whether evidence submitted under the RJA, like that above, should be reviewed in court. Our justice system should include consideration of all relevant evidence, especially when a person’s life is at stake.
Pricey Harrison
Greensboro
The writer is a member of the state House from Greensboro.