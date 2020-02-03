When the next American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language is released, find the word “worthless” and right next to it should be the pictures of North Carolina’s U.S. senators. They haven’t taken the impeachment trial seriously for one second. They, along with the rest of the Republican members of the Senate, have simply rolled over and played dead for the most despicable president in our country’s history. And they’ll forever be known as two of the worst senators in our state’s history.

The word “disgraceful” doesn’t begin to describe their behavior in an incredibly serious matter.

Bill Cole

Greensboro

