I disagree with any plan to punish China for its early suppression of the truth about COVID-19; the U.S. economy will be sufficiently challenged to recover without that burden.
However, the Chinese government should permanently lose face over what it did; we need to stop using the politically correct term “COVID-19” and call it “The Wuhan.”
Gov. Roy Cooper says The Wuhan is not political. True, but the response to it is.
The governor’s orders to protect us go overboard. The only criterion for action should be an overwhelmed health care system; 20% of intensive-care beds and 30% of North Carolina hospital beds are empty, so the system is not overwhelmed.
We have lost perspective on The Wuhan. As of May 20, 93,000 had died from The Wuhan. That’s a big number, but 2.8 million people die every year in the United States.
So far, North Carolina has had nearly 700 deaths from virus. Every day about 230 people die in this state.
Preventing deaths is an unassailable good; how many deaths will be caused by 50 million people, mostly the poor and vulnerable, losing their jobs due to the shutdown?
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.