For years I have begun my morning newspaper reading with the comics section. Not anymore.
Now I begin with the Letters to the Editor.
This section is always good for a big laugh.
Those letters that address gerrymandering typically are from people who have no knowledge or perhaps bad memories of then-Congressman Mel Watt’s 12th District, which was set up by the Democrats, who controlled the legislature at the time. Watt’s district began in Durham and ran down a narrow swath to Charlotte.
Another state representative, H..M. “Mickey” Michaux (a fellow Democrat), identified Watt’s district as “the I-85 corridor.”
Michaux also said: “If you drove down the interstate with both car doors open, you’d kill most of the people in the district.”
Check this out. Some old folks have good memories.
John Baecker
Greensboro