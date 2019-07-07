North Carolina citizens are fortunate. Many useful resources can be found on the internet. They include those provided by the General Assembly, the Department of Justice, the secretary of state, the Department of Agriculture, the Division of Motor Vehicles, the Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Also, the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government site provides training and advice for more than 12,000 N.C. public officials each year. It also offer list serves such as the Coats Canons law blog on government administration, civil matters, domestic law and criminal law. Anyone can sign up.
The school also conducts conferences on issues developing in N.C. law. A recent Justice Summit covered proposed reforms to our bail bond system, fines and fees, over-criminalization and collateral consequences of criminal convictions.
Robert Williams
Asheboro