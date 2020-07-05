For four months, elected officials have known that nursing homes are a hotbed for COVID-19. And still today, North Carolina nursing homes and long-term care facilities face shortages of personal protective equipment for residents and staff.
With more than 50,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities already dead, Congress cannot allow this disgrace to continue.
It is past time for our elected officials in Washington to ensure regular testing and sufficient supplies of PPE for residents and staff; daily public reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths; and options for families to visit virtually with their loved ones.
No one should face this struggle, and no state can combat this virus alone. Families want elected leaders to take action now to protect residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Mark Hensley
Greensboro
The writer is associate state director for AARP, Triad Region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.