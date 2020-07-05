For four months, elected officials have known that nursing homes are a hotbed for COVID-19. And still today, North Carolina nursing homes and long-term care facilities face shortages of personal protective equipment for residents and staff.

With more than 50,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities already dead, Congress cannot allow this disgrace to continue.

It is past time for our elected officials in Washington to ensure regular testing and sufficient supplies of PPE for residents and staff; daily public reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths; and options for families to visit virtually with their loved ones.

No one should face this struggle, and no state can combat this virus alone. Families want elected leaders to take action now to protect residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Mark Hensley

Greensboro

The writer is associate state director for AARP, Triad Region.

