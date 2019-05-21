May is Older Americans Month and the appropriate time to thank Rep. Jon Hardister for his support of programs that help millions of North Carolinians live more independently in their own homes and communities.
The budget the N.C. House of Representatives has approved is a step forward in helping family caregivers and those in long-term care live with more dignity and respect. Rep. Hardister is also helping lead an effort to find easier ways for North Carolinians to save for retirement through automatic payroll deductions — the easiest way to save.
North Carolina has the ninth-largest population of people 60-plus years old in the country. When it comes to meeting the needs of our rapidly aging population, planning and preparation for growth are critical.
Thankfully, the N.C. House recognizes some of the most important needs when it comes to healthy aging and has increased its funding for programs that help people age successfully.
It is important that we continue to have a productive dialogue on how we can make our communities great places for all ages. I urge everyone to contact your state senator and urge him or her to support these initiatives and issues.
John F. Merrell
Greensboro