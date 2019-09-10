It is good that we are trying to reduce carbon emissions and your coverage recently of the NC Clean Energy Plan talks about the positive aspects. What is not mentioned is that methane gas produced in fracking is not included in the plan at all. Whether the methane is produced in North Carolina or another origin point, it needs to be addressed. Methane is very dangerous and it is largely ignored.
The other issue that is not addressed is the clear-cutting of forests for wood pellets that go to Europe, despite the fact that intact forests are an important climate solution in that they absorb the CO² that humans emit.
Nor does the state Department of Environmental Quality count the enormous emissions from logging, processing and burning the wood pellets.
To clarify and notify the public on all of these factors, an additional comment from you would be very helpful.
Shaun Murphy
Fayetteville
