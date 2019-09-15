I’ve watched with amusement the reactions of the N.C. House Democrats over the veto override vote held on Sept. 11.
The wailing and hand-wringing are quite remarkable.
It was less than 15 years ago when the Senate under the leadership of Democrat Marc Basnight held a surprise vote on the lottery under shady circumstances.
At the time, the lottery was not popular with Republicans and a fair number of Democrats. Basnight did not have the votes until two Republican members were absent.
One was undergoing surgery and the other was on a cruise ship.
Knowing this, a special vote was called, which ended 24-24. Lt. Gov. Perdue, a Democrat, cast the tiebreaking vote, signaling the way for Gov. Easley to sign it into law. The lottery would have been defeated had the absent senators voted.
So my advice to Democrats is something Barack Obama said: “Elections have consequences.”
For 130 years Democrats controlled the legislature and now they find it hard to accept the same treatment they doled out to Republicans all those years.
Mike Sigmon
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.