I’ve watched with amusement the reactions of the N.C. House Democrats over the veto override vote held on Sept. 11.

The wailing and hand-wringing are quite remarkable.

It was less than 15 years ago when the Senate under the leadership of Democrat Marc Basnight held a surprise vote on the lottery under shady circumstances.

At the time, the lottery was not popular with Republicans and a fair number of Democrats. Basnight did not have the votes until two Republican members were absent.

One was undergoing surgery and the other was on a cruise ship.

Knowing this, a special vote was called, which ended 24-24. Lt. Gov. Perdue, a Democrat, cast the tiebreaking vote, signaling the way for Gov. Easley to sign it into law. The lottery would have been defeated had the absent senators voted.

So my advice to Democrats is something Barack Obama said: “Elections have consequences.”

For 130 years Democrats controlled the legislature and now they find it hard to accept the same treatment they doled out to Republicans all those years.

Mike Sigmon

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments