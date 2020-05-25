Some years ago while visiting China in advance of the Beijing Olympics (I was an official), I dislocated my shoulder on a flight from Chongqing to Wuhan. After I notified the flight crew of my situation, they arranged for me to be met by an ambulance and translator who took me to Wuhan Central Hospital, where medical staff members were waiting for me to deal with my shoulder.
Which they did, charging me 100 U.S. dollars — which included depositing me at my hotel.
Charles H. Yatman
Greensboro
