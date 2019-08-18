“We do not anticipate long-term or significant impacts.” This is repeated many times in the Draft Environmental Impact Study, commonly following how an aspect of this project could adversely impact our region’s surface water, wetlands, private wells and land. The MVP mainline gained Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval yet continues to amass hundreds of violations, lawsuits and stop work orders.
MVP Southgate would cross 224 water bodies. The Sandy, Banister and Dan rivers are all in the path. The Dan is listed in the National Rivers Inventory, meaning it possesses “outstandingly remarkable natural or cultural values ... considered to be of national significance.” We should be focusing on improving and protecting our rivers and tourism. Any risk to the watershed is a risk to public health, wildlife, tourism and economic development. Our resources are the best assets we have. We can’t afford to risk them for corporate profit and minor temporary benefits.
We all deserve access to clean, drinkable, swimmable and fishable water. We all deserve to keep our land if we choose. We deserve the right of freedom over eminent domain abuse. MVP Southgate is not worth the risk.
Steven Pulliam
Stoneville
The writer is the Dan Riverkeeper.