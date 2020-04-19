Trump gives governors 3-phase plan to reopen economy (copy)

President Trump’s April 14 Tweet referred to “Mutiny on the Bounty” in response to the Democratic governors’ resistance to opening back up the country.

Surely the president must be aware that he was comparing himself to Captain Bligh, a reviled character who lacked empathy, demanded absolute loyalty in exchange for favors; never accepted blame; spewed falsehoods; was paranoid, cruel, vindictive, corrupt and self-dealing; and was feared and hated by his entire crew.

Equally ironic is that Captain Bligh’s second in command was ... (wait for it) ... Mr. Christian.

Were the negative implications of this literary reference lost on Vice President Pence? I think not.

Here again, the unintended consequences of the president’s impulsive tweets.

Hopefully, the White House staff will keep the president away from the film versions of “Moby Dick,” “The Caine Mutiny” and especially “The Sea Wolf” — or at least prevent him from referring to them as his favorite movies.

Howard S Becker

Greensboro

