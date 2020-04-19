President Trump’s April 14 Tweet referred to “Mutiny on the Bounty” in response to the Democratic governors’ resistance to opening back up the country.
Surely the president must be aware that he was comparing himself to Captain Bligh, a reviled character who lacked empathy, demanded absolute loyalty in exchange for favors; never accepted blame; spewed falsehoods; was paranoid, cruel, vindictive, corrupt and self-dealing; and was feared and hated by his entire crew.
Equally ironic is that Captain Bligh’s second in command was ... (wait for it) ... Mr. Christian.
Were the negative implications of this literary reference lost on Vice President Pence? I think not.
Here again, the unintended consequences of the president’s impulsive tweets.
Hopefully, the White House staff will keep the president away from the film versions of “Moby Dick,” “The Caine Mutiny” and especially “The Sea Wolf” — or at least prevent him from referring to them as his favorite movies.
Howard S Becker
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.