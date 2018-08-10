Clyde Hunt’s letter (Aug. 6) indicates that he would benefit from two readings. First, in response to his belief that election meddling “was or is more beneficial to the left in America,” I recommend that he visit Sen. Richard Burr’s website and review the Senate Intelligence Committee’s July 3 report, which agreed that Russian meddling sought to help Trump.
Second, Mr. Hunt suggests that the left is trying to convince us to accept other religions and cultures and “dilute our Judeo-Christian heritage.” Mr. Hunt and I clearly read the Bible and Constitution differently, but, as I was reminded during a weekend at Monticello, accepting people of other cultures and religions is fundamental to our American heritage. In the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, President Jefferson declared “that all men shall be free to profess … their opinions in matters of religion, and that the same shall in no wise ... affect their civil capacities.”
In Jefferson’s autobiography, he wrote that the statute holds “within the mantle of its protection, the Jew and the Gentile, the Christian and Mahometan (Muslim), the Hindoo (Hindu) and … every denomination.” I plan to continue to live my faith by loving my neighbors no matter their religion — we are created equal after all.
Brian Wood
Greensboro