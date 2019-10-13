After reading the Tribune News Service article (“The Power of Music,” Sept. 16), about the musical therapy that helped former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who had been shot in the head, speak again), I realized you may not be aware of Magnolia Melodies Music Therapy LLC, a private practice right here in Greensboro.
Randi Lee is the owner and provides music services all around Greensboro and surrounding cities. A few of the populations she serves are those living with dementia/Alzheimer’s; older adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities; individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction; and seniors who are healthy.
I am writing on behalf of the Drums Alive class, facilitated by Randi, that I am a part of. At Friends Homes Guilford, the class is offered twice a week; the classes also are offered at Senior Resources of Guilford. We have anywhere between 20 and 35 participants in a class, ages 70 to 94, and we love it! We focus on relaxing, stretching and exercising both brain and body while drumming on large workout balls.
Randi is a wonderfully patient and thoughtful instructor of Drums Alive as well as in her music therapy sessions. We always look forward to our time with her.
Jane Poulin
Greensboro
