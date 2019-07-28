After the disaster of the much-anticipated Mueller testimony before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, chaired respectively by Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, it is clear that Robert Mueller never had much of a hand in the investigatory process of the Russian collusion hoax and even less of a hand in writing the final report. It was painful to watch this man, who was clearly not up to the task of answering the simplest questions, being used and abused by Nadler and Schiff all in the hopes of obtaining some sound bite that would allow them to continue their dog-and-pony show in perpetuity.
While I feel some semblance of sympathy toward Mueller, in the end, he allowed himself to be used by the bitter, Trump-hating Democrats. “Mueller never exonerated Trump” is all the Democrats and their media allies have now. He also never exonerated 330 million other Americans. We may all end up being “held accountable’ by these clowns. How pathetic the party of JFK has become.
John Parson
Stokesdale