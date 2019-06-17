Pardon my skepticism about some of the Mueller report’s conclusions but ...
Ignorance of the law is no excuse. If the speed limit is 55 but you thought it was 70 and got caught doing 75, you’re guilty of breaking the law. If you’re running for president — and, of course, the staff you’ve hired for that purpose knows you are — then both you and your staff knew, or should have known, the laws governing a presidential campaign.
Mueller said it wasn’t clear whether the president and his people knew that the law forbade accepting contributions or something of value from foreigners, so they couldn’t state the law was broken by the Trump people “wilfully,” a required element of the crime for it to be prosecutable. Oh, please ... If I, or the proverbial man on the street, had been running for president, I’d know it would be wrong to accept help from the Russians. And I’d damned sure call the FBI about it.
Really? You don’t think that, merely by acting to accept some useful information from Russians, the Trump people (Don Jr., Jared Kushner, and Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort) were acting illegally and should be charged. Apparently, we needed a more assertive Bob Mueller as our special counsel.
Gary Parker
Archdale