The Latest: Barr declines to agree on treason claim

Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 1. Barr is defending his short summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his Russia investigation. 

 The Associated Press

And so it ends. Not with a bang but a whimper. Still, the desperate Democrats and the no-credibility media — so sure for so long that Mueller had the smoking gun — continue digging their grave deeper, creating a headline “bombshell” revelation over Mueller’s essential apology that the best he could say was that he couldn’t say Trump had not committed a crime.

Media and politicians can get away with this upside-down, “guilty until proven innocent” character assassination. But a criminal investigation requires a finding of guilty or not guilty.

Mueller’s quick walk, taking no questions and saying there will be no future testimony screams cover-up. An investigation that reviewed millions of documents, pressured and intimidated hundreds of Trump associates — including pre-dawn raids and solitary confinement led by Andrew Weismann, the overturned, overzealous, cited-for-withholding-exculpatory-evidence, Clinton-wake attendee, could not come up with one chargeable offense.

Sound and fury signifying nothing, like all the other Trump investigations, revelations, books and critics which haven’t laid a glove on the man. And now the hunters become the hunted and real crimes will be charged, possibly going to the top. Then there will be a bang.

William Warner

High Point

