As I watched special counsel Robert Mueller’s brief presser, I couldn’t help but notice his voice was weak and trembling.
A prosecutor should never do in a news conference what he couldn’t prove in court. Mueller violated Department of Justice guidelines in his grand finale. He is a sleazy and dishonest man.
Aside from the contents of his presentation, this appeared to me to be a hostage video — a token of some sort to the anti-Trump forces, a group of which he appears to be a clandestine member.
His coming out was, I am sure, personally difficult. He is clearly a broken man, someone whose legacy is irreparably soiled and sullied — and he knows it. To quote the famed civil libertarian attorney Allen Dershowitz : “Until today, I have defended Mueller against accusations that he is a partisan. But I have now changed my mind. By putting his thumb, indeed his elbow, on the scale of justice in favor of impeachment based upon obstruction of justice, Mueller has revealed his partisan bias.
“He also has distorted the critical role of a prosecutor in our justice system.”
Hopefully Attorney General Barr will find out how the whole episode started and what role the nation’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies played in the process. It is time to know what happened.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
