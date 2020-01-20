A recent headline read “Trump’s fate now in Senate’s hands” (Jan. 15). I would say the fate of all of us and the fate of future presidencies are in the Senate’s hands. This president is erratic and unpredictable and has caused great harm here at home and abroad. Our allies don’t trust us, and dictators are emboldened. He is mean-spirited. He has been caught in many lies. None of this is impeachable.
However, the Government Accountability Office (not a liberal or conservative group but a government agency) now says he broke the law by withholding duly-appropriated congressional funds from a foreign nation. He also broke the law by refusing to cooperate with their investigation.
No one, including the president, is above the law. Over the course of many years, more power has shifted from the Congress to the presidency.
This is not good for our republic. One person was never intended to have this much power. We are supposed to have three co-equal branches of government. It is time for Congress to assert its power and rein him in.
I believe this president will be judged harshly by history. So will many who enabled him. He is corrupt and tends to corrupt everyone around him.
This is not about one party versus another. It is simply about right versus wrong. I hope, for the sake of future generations, that we do the right thing at this crucial moment.
Ruby Moffitt
Mebane
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wow, only one "orange man bad" letter in the latest batch. That's surprising.
Even far, far leftists like Van Jones, who claimed the 2016 win by Trump was a "whitewash," even though the last time I checked, Hillary is white too, sees the light.
Here is what he said after the latest socialist debate: “Democrats got to do better than what we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out, and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible.”
So the last hope these losers have is impeachment. Maybe several dozen official, Dimwit Pelosi, commemorative impeachment pens will do the trick!
I'm still waiting for one, just one, letter for someone supporting a specific Democratic candidate and specifically why. Waiting.......................
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.