President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention in Austin, Texas, Sunday.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

A recent headline read “Trump’s fate now in Senate’s hands” (Jan. 15). I would say the fate of all of us and the fate of future presidencies are in the Senate’s hands. This president is erratic and unpredictable and has caused great harm here at home and abroad. Our allies don’t trust us, and dictators are emboldened. He is mean-spirited. He has been caught in many lies. None of this is impeachable.

However, the Government Accountability Office (not a liberal or conservative group but a government agency) now says he broke the law by withholding duly-appropriated congressional funds from a foreign nation. He also broke the law by refusing to cooperate with their investigation.

No one, including the president, is above the law. Over the course of many years, more power has shifted from the Congress to the presidency.

This is not good for our republic. One person was never intended to have this much power. We are supposed to have three co-equal branches of government. It is time for Congress to assert its power and rein him in.

I believe this president will be judged harshly by history. So will many who enabled him. He is corrupt and tends to corrupt everyone around him.

This is not about one party versus another. It is simply about right versus wrong. I hope, for the sake of future generations, that we do the right thing at this crucial moment.

Ruby Moffitt

Mebane

