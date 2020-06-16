As I write another check to the Internal Revenue Service this week, I want to know what President Trump is paying in taxes. May we see your returns, please, Mr. President?
And Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and Congressmen Mark Walker and Ted Budd, will you please call upon our chief executive to tell us what he is paying in taxes? It seems only fair.
Reid Phillips
Greensboro
