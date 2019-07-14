I recently received an email from Sen. Thom Tillis regarding sanctuary cities.
Here’s a response that might resonate with some News & Record readers:
Sen. Tillis, your email regarding sanctuary cities cited one case of an individual being released who had been charged with multiple acts of domestic violence. I’m an independent voter who understands immigration is a complex issue.
Unfortunately, too often I read overly simplistic accounts from both Republicans and Democrats. Why can’t legislators spend more time searching for bipartisan solutions?
In the absence of compromise, we will be stuck in this untenable situation.
In my humble opinion, the immigration problem won’t be solved by a wall or policies that cause pain and suffering for individuals who are fleeing situations in their home countries. We’ve got to go to the source of the problem.
I suspect you are informed enough to privately understand this sentiment even if you can’t publicly agree.
I wish our voting districts were not so gerrymandered that we get many ideologues running for office in safe districts. This applies to both Republicans and Democrats. The institutionalization of divisiveness is distressing to me and many others.
Our ability to collaboratively solve problems is diminished.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown