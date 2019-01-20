I’m confused as to when we changed the traffic laws in Greensboro.
Apparently it is widely believed that you have an additional five seconds to hit the accelerator and fly through an intersection after the light turns red. Having witnessed this idiotic behavior for more than a year now I am more cautious when entering an intersection.
But last week a new element was added to this insane behavior. My light turned green and I was slowly moving forward when a car on my right bolted into the intersection and turned left directly in front of me.
Out of frustration I foolishly blew my horn after which the young lady driving the offending vehicle directed her raised middle finger at me accompanied by a very unbecoming scowl ... just another indication of driver insanity.
Carol Crombie
Greensboro