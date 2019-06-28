The Latest: Candidates work media in post-debate spin room (copy)

Gimme, gimme, gimme! Free, free, free!

So far what I’ve heard about that the Democrats want is as follows: Medicare for all ($32.6 trillion). Free college for all ($2 trillion). New Green Deal ($93 trillion). Slavery reparations ($14 trillion). (How many did you own?) Pay off existing college debt ($1.6 trillion).

Additionally: 1) Rescind tax cuts; 2) abolish ICE; 3) give illegal immigrants and convicted felons the right to vote; and 4) eliminate private health insurance.

I’m confident the Democratic “debates” will promise much more free stuff. I leave you with one certainty: Freedom isn’t free!

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

