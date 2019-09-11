Stevie Wonder

As each day passes my heart breaks more and more for the soul of our country. So much anger, fear, blame and distrust. I know it will take time to heal what ails us. In the meantime, I encourage Democrats, Republicans, independents, liberals, conservatives, white people, black people, brown people, Christians, Muslims and Jews — all people — to listen to an old Stevie Wonder song entitled “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”

The song doesn’t point fingers or decide who is right or wrong or create win/lose scenarios. The song just states the obvious: We are collectively in need of love, for ourselves, for each other, and for our country.

Robin Williams

Greensboro

